Crews respond to commercial fire at Red DOT Storage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a Commercial First Alarm at storage unit at 2301 Bloomfield that was smoking heavily and burning.

The fire happened on 4:28 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Within twenty minutes, they were able to contain the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

An engine from Jackson Fire & Rescue assisted CGFD.

Companies from Gordonville and East County Fire Districts backfilled CGFD fire stations.

