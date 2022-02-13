Crews respond to commercial fire at Red DOT Storage
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a Commercial First Alarm at storage unit at 2301 Bloomfield that was smoking heavily and burning.
The fire happened on 4:28 a.m. on Feb. 13.
Within twenty minutes, they were able to contain the fire.
The fire is under investigation.
An engine from Jackson Fire & Rescue assisted CGFD.
Companies from Gordonville and East County Fire Districts backfilled CGFD fire stations.
