Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Big warm up this week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a weak disturbance moving across the area and this will produce a few clouds in our eastern counties as well as a few wind gusts to 15MPH or so. There is a slim chance for a flurry in our far eastern counties but at this time it appears most of the flurries will remain just off to our east. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for most of the area this afternoon.

This evening a reinforcing shot of colder air will move into the Heartland. A few clouds will be possible overnight across our far eastern counties as well. Temperatures will fall through the 20s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to lower 20s south.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will range from the lower to middle 40s northeast to the lower 50s west.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
Gutierrez lost control of his vehicle and rolled over at the intersection of 31st and Jefferson...
Paducah man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges following hotel investigation
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in...
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston

Latest News

Cold tonight, warmer this week.
First Alert: Warmer week ahead
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up this week
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/13
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/13
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/12/22