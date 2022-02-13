Big warm up this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a weak disturbance moving across the area and this will produce a few clouds in our eastern counties as well as a few wind gusts to 15MPH or so. There is a slim chance for a flurry in our far eastern counties but at this time it appears most of the flurries will remain just off to our east. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for most of the area this afternoon.

This evening a reinforcing shot of colder air will move into the Heartland. A few clouds will be possible overnight across our far eastern counties as well. Temperatures will fall through the 20s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to lower 20s south.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will range from the lower to middle 40s northeast to the lower 50s west.

