2022 Polar Plunge kicks off in Cape Girardeau for their 16th year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Polar Plunge made a big splash in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. This is the 16th year for the event and hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Teams jumped, walked or swam in some very cold water, all to benefit the Special Olympics.

We talked to people that entered into the frigid water who says it’s all worth it in helping out the athletes with the necessary funds needed to they can compete in sporting events throughout the year.

“So six years ago when I first started doing it when I was in 7th grade, I thought it would be a fun time for friends and as I started doing it, you realize that these athletes, it means so much to them to go and do their sports and do their events,” Noah Hutson said.

One group says they also plunged in honor of their classmate who recently lost his life and continue on his tradition of plunging for the Special Olympics.

“You know if we didn’t carry it on, and he has a little brother that does it, but if we didn’t carry it on then that tradition may not be continued and we just want to be here for him,” John Nimmo said.

We talked with Polar Plunge committee chairholder Joey Hann who says this event provides funds needed to support the Special Olympics athletes to compete, travel and supported for the Special Olympic games.

“Over the years, these athletes are my friends,” Polar Plunge Committee Chairholder Joey Hann said. “We want to see them succeed and nothing brings us more joy than to see these guys and girls compete and to get to experience the sports and comradery that we all take for granted.”

The water was a cold 44 degrees with a total of 201 plungers.

