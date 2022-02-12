Heartland Votes
Very cold for your weekend

By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds and much colder temperatures across the area this afternoon. A few areas have received a few flurries but for most areas, it has bee dry. Temperatures this afternoon will range form the middle 20s far north to the middle 30s far south.

For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very cold temperatures. Readings will be falling trough the 20s throughout the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the lower teens far north to near 20 far south.

Sunday will be partly cloudy east to mostly sunny west. A weak disturbance will move across Southern Illinois during the day. There may be enough moisture for a few snow flurries to develop but at this time no impact is expected. It will be cold again with highs ranging from the middle 30s northeast to the middle 40s south.

