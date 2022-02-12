Three Rivers women’s basketball remains No. 1 in NJCAA

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On January 24th the Three Rivers Community College women’s basketball team set a new record. For the first time in program history, the Lady Raiders were ranked No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“The program has really taken tremendous strides,” said head coach Alex Wiggs. “We went to the national tournament in 2019 for the first time in 14 years and then just continued to build off of that. Last year was the first time this group made it to the Final Four. This year making it to number one in the nation...and it’s something Southeast Missouri should be proud of.”

Wiggs credits the success of this year’s team to having “winners” on the roster with a tenacious work ethic.

“We put up thousands of extra shots together and it’s something the coaches don’t have to push us to do,” said freshman forward Ahniya Melton. “We want to do it on our own.”

All with one goal in mind.

“Everybody wants to win,” said Myia Yelder, a sophomore guard and Three Rivers’ leading scorer. “Everybody is so competitive and brought it every day in practice. The common goal is to win, and when you have a bunch of winners it’s easy to accomplish the goal.”

The Lady Raiders have four games remaining in the regular season with a chance to host the regionals of the national tournament. Their focus is on improving every day.

“Being number one didn’t feel any different,” Yelder said. “We got some recognition and we still can get better. It’s kind of crazy that we’re number one and still haven’t played to our full potential.”

