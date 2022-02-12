Mayfield’s Carr’s Barn to re-open and host Valentine’s Day Luncheon for first responders

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A collaborative team, comprised of Charleston, SC non-profit and business leaders, today gave a celebratory send off to a fully equipped, industrial kitchen on wheels, dubbed the “Rolling Restaurant” that was donated by the team to its new owners, Suzy and Wayne Flint.

The couple has owned Carr’s Barn, a third-generation, family restaurant in Mayfield, KY, welcoming guests for decades in Mayfield which was reduced to a pile of rubble by the deadly December 10, 2021 tornadoes.

Why Not Charleston, a non-profit organization helping people discover, develop, and deploy their abilities, mobilized a network of Charleston business leaders, led by well-known philanthropist Tony Berenyi, to lend a hand in the aftermath of destruction.

After learning of the Flint’s peril, Berenyi reached out to several of Charleston’s business and community leaders to aid with donations.

“It’s only fitting that it opens on February 14, because the effort is a true example of what can happen when we “love thy neighbor,” said Berenyi.

The Flints will re-open Carr’s Barn, their new “Rolling Restaurant” on Valentine’s Day, hosting an appreciation luncheon honoring Mayfield’s first responders.

“We’re all so disoriented. Our town is unrecognizable in all this destruction,” said Suzy Flint in the aftermath of the storm. “It is overwhelming to think how human kindness can truly change despair to delight and bring joy to folks that have lost so much. Reopening Carr’s Barn will help Wayne and me get back to doing what we do best and give us all a sense of familiarity, which is at the core of our loss.”

Carr’s Barn will re-open for business at 11:30 a.m. at 216 W Broadway, Mayfield, Ky.

