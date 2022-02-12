Heartland Votes
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in Missouri.
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in Missouri.(Josh Hawley/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in Missouri.

Hawley is endorsing Missouri State Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents the state’s 4th congressional district, in the upcoming race. The announcement came during a Lincoln Days event Saturday in St. Charles.

Hartzler has represented Missouri’s 4th Congressional District since 2011. The district covers an area from near Jefferson City to just south of Kansas City.

Hartzler is one of several candidates running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Other candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens, Congressman Billy Long and Democrat Lucas Kunce.

The primary election, during which voters can indicate their preference for their party’s candidate, is scheduled for August 2. The Missouri U.S. Senate race is up for vote in November.

