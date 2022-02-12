Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Increase of Super Bowl items due to inflation

greeting sign at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. February, 11, 2022.
greeting sign at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. February, 11, 2022.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, preparing some of your favorite Super Bowl meals could take a big bite out of your wallet.

You can blame inflation for the rise in staple Super Bowl items. Restaurants are also facing the same issue as they tackle one of their busiest weekends.

“Definitely a lot louder in here. People cheering on their favorite teams or what not,” Jaquasia Fletcher, Rosati’s Pizza assistant manager said.

Fletcher said she’s expecting big crowds ahead of Football’s biggest game.

She and her team have been preparing for an increase in customers since the start of the year; however, this time around it comes at an extra cost.

“We have had an inflation in the product of our wings which resulted in us raising the prices of our wings,” Fletcher said.

“A dollar, maybe 2 dollars,” Fletch continued.

According to Wells Fargo, the price for a Super Bowl party is up 14% this year.

Just months after the food industry experienced a push inflation back in May, as reported by CBS News.

“We may pull together and don’t spend too much, not have it on one person,” Damenin Jackson, one Super Bowl fan said.

Jackson said he’s not allowing the uptick in prices to ruin his Super Bowl Day activities.

“Nothing but the typical parties and wings and fun,” Jackson said.

Fletcher said despite some changes this year, they still expect to see lots of folks.

“We have scheduled extra staff members in, ordering extra food because we expect to be super busy, and of course ordering extra beer,” Fletcher said.

If you plan to host a Super Bowl Day party, experts suggest swapping some food items to save money.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Multiple crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau
Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

The Flints will welcome and feed their honored guests utilizing their new, “Rolling...
Mayfield’s Carr’s Barn to re-open and host Valentine’s Day Luncheon for first responders
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle
The top female high school diver in Missouri will not compete in tonight's state-qualifying meet.
Cape diver withdraws from competition