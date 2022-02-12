Increase of Super Bowl items due to inflation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, preparing some of your favorite Super Bowl meals could take a big bite out of your wallet.

You can blame inflation for the rise in staple Super Bowl items. Restaurants are also facing the same issue as they tackle one of their busiest weekends.

“Definitely a lot louder in here. People cheering on their favorite teams or what not,” Jaquasia Fletcher, Rosati’s Pizza assistant manager said.

Fletcher said she’s expecting big crowds ahead of Football’s biggest game.

She and her team have been preparing for an increase in customers since the start of the year; however, this time around it comes at an extra cost.

“We have had an inflation in the product of our wings which resulted in us raising the prices of our wings,” Fletcher said.

“A dollar, maybe 2 dollars,” Fletch continued.

According to Wells Fargo, the price for a Super Bowl party is up 14% this year.

Just months after the food industry experienced a push inflation back in May, as reported by CBS News.

“We may pull together and don’t spend too much, not have it on one person,” Damenin Jackson, one Super Bowl fan said.

Jackson said he’s not allowing the uptick in prices to ruin his Super Bowl Day activities.

“Nothing but the typical parties and wings and fun,” Jackson said.

Fletcher said despite some changes this year, they still expect to see lots of folks.

“We have scheduled extra staff members in, ordering extra food because we expect to be super busy, and of course ordering extra beer,” Fletcher said.

If you plan to host a Super Bowl Day party, experts suggest swapping some food items to save money.

