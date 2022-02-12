First Alert: Chilly weekend expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today will be the coldest day over the next week.

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs for today will only top out in the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south.

There is a chance for some flurries throughout the day today, but not expecting any accumulation.

Sunshine should returns to parts of southeast Missouri later is afternoon as clouds cover most of the morning.

Tonight with clearing skies, temperatures will bottom out in the teens.

After a very cold start on Sunday, temperatures will still warm up above the highs on Saturday.

Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

There is a small chance for a few passing snow showers in southern Illinois, but they do not look to impact travel at all.

Next week temperatures continue to warm up ahead of our next system. Rain and possibly some thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

