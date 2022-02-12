FEMA tornado assistance deadline extended to March 14

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA has extended the deadline for Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from the Dec. 10 tornadoes to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The new application deadline is Monday, March 14, for survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

Those who have already applied for tornado damage don’t need to apply again.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the tornadoes can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Helpline operators are available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.

You may also visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply.

Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or calling the FEMA Helpline.

