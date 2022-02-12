Heartland Votes
A chilly weekend expected

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today will be the coldest day over the next week. Highs today will only top out in the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south. Feels like numbers will hang in the teens and 20s for most of the day, thanks to a northerly breeze. There is a chance for a few flurries through the day today, but not expecting any accumulation. Clouds will hang tough through the morning hours, but some sunshine should return to at least parts of southeast Missouri later in the afternoon. Tonight with clearing skies temperatures will bottom out in the teens. After a very cold start on Sunday, temperatures will still warm up above the highs on Saturday. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. There is a small chance for a few passing snow showers in southern Illinois, but they do not look to impact travel at all. Next week temperatures continue to warm up ahead of our next system. Rain and possibly some thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

