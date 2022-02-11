Southern Illinois University Plan Unveiled through 2026.

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois University wants to attract more students and leaders have a plan or how to do it.

Enrollment at SIU is on the upswing this school year, the first bump in five years. That’s why the university is launching a wide ranging plan to improve the university.

This plan has been in the works for nearly two years.

“Really what we’re hoping to do across everything we do is give people the skills and the resources that they need to be successful themselves, so it’s not us telling them what to do, it’s really them having the capacity to move forward in a powerful way and then having an impact both in the region of southern Illinois, across the state and beyond,” said SIU system President Dan Mahony.

Mahony tells me this plan starts off with the focus on student success.

“What I envisioned at least at this point is coming back in 2025 and saying okay, where are we, we’ll do a year by year Assessment, but where are we and where do we want to go forward and kind of revising it then through 2030,” said Mahony.

The University’s plan is mapped out through 2026.

The plan has six goals:

Academic Innovation and Student Success

Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Community Impact

Research, Creative Activity and Partnerships

Faculty and Staff

Infrastructure

“The goal really in this plan was both was really develop a bottom up plan. Which means listening to faculty, staff, students, alumni, all of our stakeholders and building goals, building objectives and strategies that had widespread buy in,” said Mahony.

Multiple students I spoke with tell me SIU is doing a great job In the Academic innovation and student success goal.

“So like if you need help it’s like you got to be that person to go there or you just gone fail yourself because it’s right there, the opportunity is right there to succeed,” said SIU freshman Ameena Grafreed.

“I really feel like they are actually doing a lot, they have a writing center, they have tutoring, they have honestly things you need to actually get academically better,” said SIU sophomore Tyanna Kellum-Davis.

As President Mahony put it, he believes SIU is very strong in the diversity aspect and this freshman student agrees.

“The anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion goals where I think we can be one of the best in the country at those,” said Mahony.

“I mean you meet all kinds of people. You meet people from around here, people around the nation and even people around the globe,” said SIU freshman Carson Adkins.

As for another SIUC student, he feels the infrastructure needs some work.

“One of the areas where they need to approve upon us the infrastructure. So for example, the Wi-Fi, some of the other utilities,” said SIU freshman Max Battleman.

And community impact is a big part of SIU according to Mahony, these two students believe the university is doing a good job.

“The community impact, the one thing I really love about the community here, it doesn’t matter if it’s on campus or off campus, but they always send out an email and an alert to our phones to let us know do not go to that area right now and they let us know when the area is clear so that’s one thing I really like about it and it makes me feel very safe and at home here,” said SIU freshman Nore Smith.

The university plans to conduct virtual “town-halls” to allow students and the community to chime in on making improvements.

