Southeast Missouri Pets to hold grand opening on Saturday

If you need help finding the new building, look for balloons.
If you need help finding the new building, look for balloons.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Pets will hold it’s grand opening this weekend, including an open house for all Heartland pet-lovers.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be tours of the new facility plus raffle tickets, door prizes and adoption specials.

The new building is at 180 Weston, right next to the old building on Boutin Road.

Those attending should look for balloons when trying to find the new location.

