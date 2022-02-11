Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shawnee National Forrest offers “Fee-Free” days

Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds...
Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds Hollow, Camp Cadiz, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Forest Service announced they will waive fees at many of their campgrounds on special days throughout the year as part of the federal land management fee-free program.

“These fee-free days are our way of thanking our many visitors, but also to encourage people to get outside and enjoy their public lands,” said Chad Deaton, Recreation Program manager.

Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds Hollow, Camp Cadiz, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek.

Concessionaire operated campgrounds are not included in the fee waiver.

Fee-Free days for 2022 include:

  • February 21 – President’s Day honors our nation’s presidents with particular attention towards commemorating former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
  • June 11 - National Get Outdoors Day a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourages healthy, outdoor activities.
  • September 24 - National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.
  • November 11 - Veterans Day commemorates the end of World War I and pays tribute to all military heroes past and present.

The fee-free program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Multiple crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

Soon, the airport will have 2 less flights to Chicago.
Flight schedule changes coming to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Michael R. Martin, 25, has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah PD arrest GA man accused of shooting other man
Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on Feb. 12, at the General John...
Illinois Freedom Project opens at African American Museum of Southern Illinois