Shawnee National Forrest offers “Fee-Free” days

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Forest Service announced they will waive fees at many of their campgrounds on special days throughout the year as part of the federal land management fee-free program.

“These fee-free days are our way of thanking our many visitors, but also to encourage people to get outside and enjoy their public lands,” said Chad Deaton, Recreation Program manager.

Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds Hollow, Camp Cadiz, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek.

Concessionaire operated campgrounds are not included in the fee waiver.

Fee-Free days for 2022 include:

February 21 – President’s Day honors our nation’s presidents with particular attention towards commemorating former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

June 11 - National Get Outdoors Day a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourages healthy, outdoor activities.

September 24 - National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.

November 11 - Veterans Day commemorates the end of World War I and pays tribute to all military heroes past and present.

The fee-free program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.