Rockin’ 4 Relief attempting world record in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rockin’ 4 Relief is asking for volunteers and first responders in the area to participate in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the most people rocking in a rocking chair at the same time.

The event will be held at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 9.

Staging will begin at 5 p.m. and the World Record Attempt will begin at 7 p.m.

Rockin’ 4 Relief has put on this event to raise money for families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who were catastrophically injured or killed in the line of duty.

Guinness is requiring 250 people rock in 250 rocking chairs for 5 minutes straight to earn the title.

Rockin’ 4 Relief is looking for the following:

Rocking chairs

Volunteers to rock in the rocking chairs

Transportation for rocking chairs

Sponsors

Media coverage

Official Time-Keeper

They will also be honoring fallen Cape Girardeau Fire Captain Ivan LaGrand.

To sign up, fill out the form on the following link: https://forms.gle/2G9nbY6FK9enQwr7A.

