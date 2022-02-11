Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rockin’ 4 Relief attempting world record in Cape Girardeau

Guinness is requiring 250 people rock in 250 rocking chairs for 5 minutes straight to earn the...
Guinness is requiring 250 people rock in 250 rocking chairs for 5 minutes straight to earn the title.(Rockin' 4 Relief)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rockin’ 4 Relief is asking for volunteers and first responders in the area to participate in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the most people rocking in a rocking chair at the same time.

The event will be held at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 9.

Staging will begin at 5 p.m. and the World Record Attempt will begin at 7 p.m.

Rockin’ 4 Relief has put on this event to raise money for families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who were catastrophically injured or killed in the line of duty.

Guinness is requiring 250 people rock in 250 rocking chairs for 5 minutes straight to earn the title.

Rockin’ 4 Relief is looking for the following:

  • Rocking chairs
  • Volunteers to rock in the rocking chairs
  • Transportation for rocking chairs
  • Sponsors
  • Media coverage
  • Official Time-Keeper

They will also be honoring fallen Cape Girardeau Fire Captain Ivan LaGrand.

To sign up, fill out the form on the following link: https://forms.gle/2G9nbY6FK9enQwr7A.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Multiple crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

If you need help finding the new building, look for balloons.
Southeast Missouri Pets to hold grand opening on Saturday
Madison High School took home the 1st place prize of $2,000 in the Student Safe Driving Pledge...
AAA Missouri awards $6,000 to winners of high school traffic safety contest
More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities...
$7 million awarded to 7 western Kentucky counties
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Multiple crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau