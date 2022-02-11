Heartland Votes
Paducah PD arrest GA man accused of shooting other man

Michael R. Martin, 25, has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested a man from Georgia who has been accused of shooting another man.

According to the police department, Officer Brandon Jones received a tip that Michael R. Martin, 25, was staying in a local hotel in Paducah.

Officer Jones discovered that Martin had warrants out for his arrest, including trafficking cocaine and marijuana, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Officers managed to get two people out of the hotel and waited for Martin to exit before arresting him.

He has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail, awaiting extradition to Georgia.

