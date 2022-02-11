Paducah man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges following hotel investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Paducah man on numerous drug and gun offenses, following a drug investigation at a local hotel.

According to Sargent Jesse Riddle, on Friday afternoon, detectives received information alleging that illegal drug activity was taking place at a hotel located at 727 Joe Clifton Drive.

Detectives determined that Miguel Gutierrez Jr., 47, of Paducah, was staying in the room under investigation.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives observed Gutierrez Jr. leaving the hotel in a vehicle before they could execute the warrant.

Detectives then attempted to stop Gutierrez Jr. on Trimble Street near the hotel, but he fled.

Shortly after, Gutierrez Jr. lost control of his vehicle and rolled over at the intersection of 31st and Jefferson Streets.

Gutierrez Jr. was placed under arrest and transported to an area hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located a loaded handgun and quantities of crystal methamphetamine.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez Jr. is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm.

After executing the search warrant of the hotel room, additional drugs and paraphernalia were located.

Detectives learned that Gutierrez Jr. has an extensive criminal history.

The sheriff’s office says that upon his release from the hospital, Gutierrez Jr. will be lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Paducah Fire Department, the Paducah Police Department, and Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.

Gutierrez Jr. has been charged with Fleeing or evading police 1st degree motor vehicle, DUI, No operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Firearm enhanced trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of Cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no or expired registration plates.

