Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois Freedom Project opens at African American Museum of Southern Illinois

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on Feb. 12, at the General John...
Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on Feb. 12, at the General John A. Logan Museum, Murphysboro.(Illinois Humanities)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Humanities has announced that the African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host the final tour stop of the Illinois Freedom Project, a traveling exhibition that examines the pursuit of civil rights by and for African Americans in Illinois.

The exhibit opens on Feb. 12, during Black History Month, and will be at the museum at 1237 E Main St, Carbondale, Ill. through March 19.

The Illinois Freedom Project exhibition is an outgrowth of an educational program that engages young people with African American history in Illinois.

This exhibition traces Black Illinoisans’ struggles for freedom from the French Colonial era to early-20th-century Chicago.

“The Illinois Freedom Project provides a glimpse into the struggles and victories of African Americans in Illinois,” said Tim Townsend, a historian with the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Ill. and one of the coordinators of the Illinois Freedom Project.

The exhibition is touring the state in conjunction with Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, the latest Museum on Main Street exhibit from the Smithsonian which highlights America’s history of civic action and results of that action.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on February 12, at the General John A. Logan Museum, Murphysboro.

Learn more about Illinois Humanities at ilhumanities.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Multiple crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Illinois lawmaker hopes to expunge more marijuana arrest records by dropping drug test requirement
Some southern Illinois restaurants are hopeful the lifting of the indoor mask mandate will lead...
Some southern Ill. restaurants hope for more dine-in customers following lift of indoor mask mandate
Some restaurants in southern Illinois are reacting to news of mask mandates coming to an end.
Restaurants in southern Illinois react to end of mask mandates