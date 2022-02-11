First Alert: Warm, breezy today, but temps drop this weekend

(KFVS) - We’ll have one more mild day before temperatures drop this weekend.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy today with breezy southwesterly winds. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 50s north to the mid 60s.

A cold front will move into the Heartland this afternoon, which could bring sprinkles to a few light showers.

Winds will switch directions and come from the northwest, which will bring a surge of cold air late tonight into the weekend.

A few flurries are possible Saturday morning and a clipper system could bring flurries to a light snow shower Sunday. Little to no impacts are expected.

Temps will also drop.

Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the 30s and lows will be in the teens.

Next week will start off dry and temps will again climb back into the 60s by Wednesday.

However, Wednesday night into Thursday, the next system will arrive.

Heavy rain and gusty winds look to be the main threat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.