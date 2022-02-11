First Alert Friday Evening Forecast

A blast of cold arctic air will blow in from the northwest overnight and remind us that it is still February and still winter! A little light rain is possible late this Friday afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front, but amounts look to be very light. Behind the front, wind will become northerly and increase overnight….and air temps will fall from the 40s this evening into the 30s then 20s by Saturday morning. With gusty north winds tonight and early Saturday, wind chills will be in the teens and maybe even single digits by daybreak. Otherwise Saturday will be cold and breezy, with only slow clearing and highs ranging from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south. After a cold Saturday night with lows mainly in the teens, Sunday will be almost as cold with highs ranging from the low 30s near Mt. Vernon to the low 40s near Kennett and Doniphan. There is also a chance of a few flurries or snow showers on Sunday as a clipper system pushes through; the greatest chance of seeing snowflakes looks to be in SE Illinois especially closer to Indiana.

Not that it will help the weekend, but the cold snap will move out about as quickly as it moved in. By early next week, flow aloft will become southwesterly, and warmer air will return from the plains. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s, with mainly 50s on Tuesday and 60s by Wednesday. By midweek, however, clouds and moisture will begin to increase as our next weather system moves in from the Southwest. This looks like a fairly strong system with heavier rains and even a potential for thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. It could even end with a little winter precip Thursday night, before we dry out and become colder again by Friday.

