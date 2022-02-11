Heartland Votes
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle

A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl removed from the streets.(White County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl removed from the streets.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, a White County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle between Searcy and Judsonia, according to Friday’s news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver, 31-year-old Javier Rodela of El Paso, Texas, reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle.

“During the search, a substantial quantity of narcotics were found,” said Lt. Scott Seiders.

Deputies took Rodela and his passenger, 18-year-old Alejandro Flores of El Paso, into custody and took the vehicle to the sheriff’s office for a more thorough search.

While searching the vehicle, Seiders said investigators found 62 pounds of methamphetamine; 24,000 opiate pills suspected to be fentanyl; and $4,991 in cash.

“The contraband was hidden in the bodywork and doors of the vehicle in 1-kilogram packages,” Seiders said. “Central Arkansas Drug Task Force estimates the street value of the seizure to be approximately $3,275,000.

