Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St. Louis man.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St. Louis man.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Benton Street, shortly after midnight on Friday, February 11, to a report of a shooting in front of a home.

According to Sikeston DPS, the caller told a 911 dispatcher that her mother had shot a man after he forced his way inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man near the doorway of the home, with the front door forced open.

The 36-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

During the investigation, officers said they learned the man was an estranged boyfriend of the mother and had been reports of an ongoing history of domestic violence, including assault of the woman.

DPS said the woman told officers she was afraid for herself and her four children. She said she chose to use the gun for safety.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

DPS Chief James McMillen said his office will be reviewing the case with the Scott County Prosecutor soon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Crews battling storage unit fire on Bloomfield Rd. in Cape Girardeau; portion of road closed
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities...
$7 million awarded to 7 western Kentucky counties
A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston
Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston