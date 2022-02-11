Crews battling fire on Bloomfield Rd. in Cape Girardeau; portion of road closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire on Bloomfield Road, near Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area, near Red Dot Storage.

KFVS-12 has a crew on the scene working to get more information.

Bloomfield Road is shut down from Plaza Way to Christine Street.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Scott City firefighters are on scene assisting the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

