Community Counseling Center to host free virtual Suicide Prevention Speaker Series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Counseling Center (CCC) will present a week-long virtual Suicide Prevention Speaker Series, featuring international experts and speakers on various topics of suicide prevention.

The event, scheduled to be from Feb. 21 to 25, was organized after CCC received grant funding through the Perry County Community Foundation.

The funding was awarded in response to the mental health impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Multiple topics and sessions are being offered throughout the week to allow attendees flexibility to attend around their personal schedules.

Those wishing to attend will just need to register and select the date and time of the sessions they want to participate in.

CEU’s are also available for any mental health care providers with that option also available at registration.

There will be multiple training opportunities in mental health first aid, youth mental health first aid, and Question Persuade Refer (QPR).

The speaker line-up will include:

Dr. Jonathon Singer presenting on Suicide in Schools: Prevention, Assessment, Intervention and Postvention

Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas speaking on mental resiliency with a presentation titled, Up on the High Wire

Kevin Briggs with his presentation, Negotiations and Listening to Understand

Sarah Gaer sharing on Beyond Self Care: Soul Exhaustions and Soul Care

Victor Armstrong presenting on The Role of the Faith Based Community in Suicide Prevention

The CCC provides mental health services in a five-county service area in Southeast Missouri.

This includes Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, and Sainte Genevieve Counties with multiple offices located in each.

“Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the US. We also know that there has been an upward trend in the younger demographics in Missouri,” event Spokesperson and CCC Executive Foundation Director, Michelle Ramsey said. “The pandemic has brought with it unsettling changes for many, and everyone has been affected in some way.”

The event is free to all those who register. Registrations are required and may be made here.

