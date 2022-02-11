Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The cold air returns this weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of clouds and a few showers will continue to push through the area this afternoon and evening. Enjoy the warm temperatures, even though it is a little gloomy, because much colder weather arrives tonight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the teens and 20s. There will be many areas that don’t make it above freezing on Saturday afternoon. There is also the chance for some scattered flurries through the day Saturday. Light snow showers are possible in parts of southern Illinois Sunday, but right now it looks like most of the Heartland will stay dry. We slowly warm back up by the workweek, with more rain likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Crews battling storage unit fire on Bloomfield Rd. in Cape Girardeau; portion of road closed
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

First Alert Weather at Noon 2/11
First Alert Weather at Noon 2/11
A beautiful sunset in Stoddard County, near Bernie.
Cloudy, Breezy, And Warm Friday
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 2/11
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 2/11
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/10
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/10