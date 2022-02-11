The cold air returns this weekend

Lots of clouds and a few showers will continue to push through the area this afternoon and evening. Enjoy the warm temperatures, even though it is a little gloomy, because much colder weather arrives tonight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the teens and 20s. There will be many areas that don’t make it above freezing on Saturday afternoon. There is also the chance for some scattered flurries through the day Saturday. Light snow showers are possible in parts of southern Illinois Sunday, but right now it looks like most of the Heartland will stay dry. We slowly warm back up by the workweek, with more rain likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.