Cloudy, Breezy, And Warm Friday

Increasing cloud cover this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plan on mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the day with breezy southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front. Winds can gust up to 25mph. Warm air will transport over our area today putting temperatures back in the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. As the front moves through this afternoon, sprinkles to a few light showers are possible. The main change will be wind direction switching to the northwest and a surge of cold air moving in late tonight into the weekend.

This weekend we could see a few flurries Saturday morning and also flurries to a light snow shower on Sunday with a clipper system. Little to no impacts expected. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for highs and the teens for lows! It will be a shock to your system compared to the warmer temps we have been experiencing.

Next week, we will start off dry and begin another rather large warming trend back into the 60s by Wednesday. The next impactful system will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now heavy rain and gusty winds look to be the main threat, but we will monitor this closely depending on the track.

-Lisa

