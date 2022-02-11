AAA Missouri awards $6,000 to winners of high school traffic safety contest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four Missouri high schools and their communities won top spots and $6,000 in donations from AAA Missouri in the inaugural AAA Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown by taking the pledge to drive without cell phone distraction, to speak up for others to do the same, and to always wear a seatbelt.

The new traffic contest was developed by AAA Missouri, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation, to educate teen drivers and their parents on the dangers of distracted driving.

According to AAA Missouri, distracted driving has killed 577 people on Missouri roadways since 2015 and causes thousands of crashes each year.

Student Safe Driving Pledge Contest

1st Place – Madison High School - $2,000

2nd Place – Twin Rivers High School - $1,500

3rd Place – Odessa High School - $1,000

Family/Friend/Faculty Safe Driving Pledge Contest

Grand Prize – Cape Central High School - $1,500

The Showdown, which featured 15 participating schools across the state, provided school faculty members with a safe-driving virtual education program and learning resources for students and a contest to take a safe driving pledge.

The winners were determined by the top three schools with the highest percentage of student pledges as well as a winner for the highest number of pledges from family, friends, and faculty. In total, the Showdown generated more than 4,200 safe driving pledges in communities across Missouri.

“Cell phone distraction while driving is an on-going problem that touches every corner of our state and impacts anyone who uses Missouri roads,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angie Nelson. “The overwhelming response to the Showdown shows that both teens and adults recognize the deadly consequences of distracted driving and want to be a part of the solution.”

