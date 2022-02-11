$7 million awarded to 7 western Kentucky counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities with infrastructure needs.

The funding heading to Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties will help pay for cleaner water, better roads, vocational education and community development.

More than $7,095,000 awarded comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVECs) and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The following is a breakdown of the funding for each county:

Ballard County

$72,424 to the City of Barlow to improve various components of the existing wastewater treatment plant.

$72,424 to the City of Kevil for improvements to the existing wastewater system.

$72,424 to the City of La Center for replacing cement water lines and replacing customer water meters.

$72,423 to the City of Wickliffe for expansion of water lines to support industrial expansion.

$68,896 to Ballard County Schools through the Better Kentucky Plan for renovation of the Ballard County Career and Technology Center.

Caldwell County

$220,000 to Caldwell County to replace aging hydrants that are no longer functioning and to install a control valve at the Hopkinsville Road Tank.

$220,000 to the Princeton Water & Wastewater Commission for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.

$28,147 to the City of Fredonia to install valves along the water line from the interconnection with Eddyville to Fredonia to isolate leaks.

$530,000 was given to Caldwell County Schools through KYTC school safety funding to install turn lanes near Caldwell County Elementary School.

$88,300 to Caldwell County through KYTC to resurface portions of Old Madisonville Road and Rufus Road.

Calloway County

$932,352 to the City of Murray to relocate the 4th Street water main.

$300,000 to Dexter-Almo Heights Water District to extend water service to 60 unserved houses.

$200,000 to South 641 Water District for improvements to prevent collapsed water lines.

Carlisle County

$325,801 to Carlisle County through KYTC to resurface portions of Hopewell Road, Kindell Road, Mayfield Church Road, Old Clinton Road, Sawmill Road and St. Charles Road.

$174,816 to Milburn Water District to replace aging water lines.

Christian County

$1,185,370 to the City of Hopkinsville to replace water meters, rehabilitate sewer manholes and construct a new pumping station.

$1,133,549 to Christian County Water District to extend water lines along rural roadways to reached unserved families.

$268,835 to the City of Oak Grove to replace 150 commercial meters.

Fulton County

$109,609 to the City of Fulton to replace a sewer lift station to avoid sewer backup in residential homes.

$109,609 to the City of Hickman to replace the pump station that services Brownsville.

Hickman County

$160,860 to the City of Columbus for repairs to the water treatment plant.

$750,000 to Hickman County, along with Mission House, through a Community Development Block Grant for a center serving as the central hub for the distribution of commodities to residents of Hickman County.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.