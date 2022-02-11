Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$7 million awarded to 7 western Kentucky counties

More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities...
More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities with infrastructure needs.(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities with infrastructure needs.

The funding heading to Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties will help pay for cleaner water, better roads, vocational education and community development.

More than $7,095,000 awarded comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVECs) and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The following is a breakdown of the funding for each county:

Ballard County

  • $72,424 to the City of Barlow to improve various components of the existing wastewater treatment plant.
  • $72,424 to the City of Kevil for improvements to the existing wastewater system.
  • $72,424 to the City of La Center for replacing cement water lines and replacing customer water meters.
  • $72,423 to the City of Wickliffe for expansion of water lines to support industrial expansion.
  • $68,896 to Ballard County Schools through the Better Kentucky Plan for renovation of the Ballard County Career and Technology Center.

Caldwell County

  • $220,000 to Caldwell County to replace aging hydrants that are no longer functioning and to install a control valve at the Hopkinsville Road Tank.
  • $220,000 to the Princeton Water & Wastewater Commission for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
  • $28,147 to the City of Fredonia to install valves along the water line from the interconnection with Eddyville to Fredonia to isolate leaks.
  • $530,000 was given to Caldwell County Schools through KYTC school safety funding to install turn lanes near Caldwell County Elementary School.
  • $88,300 to Caldwell County through KYTC to resurface portions of Old Madisonville Road and Rufus Road.

Calloway County

  • $932,352 to the City of Murray to relocate the 4th Street water main.
  • $300,000 to Dexter-Almo Heights Water District to extend water service to 60 unserved houses.
  • $200,000 to South 641 Water District for improvements to prevent collapsed water lines.

Carlisle County

  • $325,801 to Carlisle County through KYTC to resurface portions of Hopewell Road, Kindell Road, Mayfield Church Road, Old Clinton Road, Sawmill Road and St. Charles Road.
  • $174,816 to Milburn Water District to replace aging water lines.

Christian County

  • $1,185,370 to the City of Hopkinsville to replace water meters, rehabilitate sewer manholes and construct a new pumping station.
  • $1,133,549 to Christian County Water District to extend water lines along rural roadways to reached unserved families.
  • $268,835 to the City of Oak Grove to replace 150 commercial meters.

Fulton County

  • $109,609 to the City of Fulton to replace a sewer lift station to avoid sewer backup in residential homes.
  • $109,609 to the City of Hickman to replace the pump station that services Brownsville.

Hickman County

  • $160,860 to the City of Columbus for repairs to the water treatment plant.
  • $750,000 to Hickman County, along with Mission House, through a Community Development Block Grant for a center serving as the central hub for the distribution of commodities to residents of Hickman County.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
Multiple fire departments battled a fire at Red Dot Storage in Cape Girardeau which involved at...
Crews battling storage unit fire on Bloomfield Rd. in Cape Girardeau; portion of road closed
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Latest News

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston
A traffic stop earlier this week resulted in more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine and...
Deputies find 67 pounds of meth, opiates hidden in vehicle
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston
Suspicious fire under investigation in Sikeston