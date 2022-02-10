Heartland Votes
SIU students to offer free tax preparation services

Jaiden Sanders, left, and Loralei Glueck, both SIU accounting majors, are the 2022 program...
Jaiden Sanders, left, and Loralei Glueck, both SIU accounting majors, are the 2022 program coordinators for the free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.(SIU - Carbondale)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A group of specially trained students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are soon going to be offering free income tax preparation services.

Beta Alpha Psi, a College of Business and Analytics honors accounting student organization, is sponsoring the popular free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in 2022 for low and moderate-income community members.

“VITA is a great hands-on learning experience that benefits SIU students by putting their skills and knowledge to good use as they provide a service to our community,” said Jaiden Sanders, a senior accounting major from Vienna, Ill. “I am excited to be a part of this awesome opportunity, and I hope individuals who qualify will take advantage of our free services.”

Sanders and Loralei Glueck, a junior accounting major from Tremont, Ill., are the 2022 VITA program coordinators.

The program begins Feb. 26 and continues each Saturday through April 2 (no services during spring break, March 5 and 12).

Students will offer the free tax preparation services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the computer lab on the lower level of Rehn Hall, 1025 Lincoln Drive.

To learn more, click here.

