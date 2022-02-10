SIU students to offer free tax preparation services

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A group of specially trained students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are soon going to be offering free income tax preparation services.

Beta Alpha Psi, a College of Business and Analytics honors accounting student organization, is sponsoring the popular free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in 2022 for low and moderate-income community members.

“VITA is a great hands-on learning experience that benefits SIU students by putting their skills and knowledge to good use as they provide a service to our community,” said Jaiden Sanders, a senior accounting major from Vienna, Ill. “I am excited to be a part of this awesome opportunity, and I hope individuals who qualify will take advantage of our free services.”

Sanders and Loralei Glueck, a junior accounting major from Tremont, Ill., are the 2022 VITA program coordinators.

The program begins Feb. 26 and continues each Saturday through April 2 (no services during spring break, March 5 and 12).

Students will offer the free tax preparation services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the computer lab on the lower level of Rehn Hall, 1025 Lincoln Drive.

To learn more, click here.

