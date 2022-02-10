Heartland Votes
Non-compliant sex offender wanted by Franklin County, Ill. Sheriff’s Office

Both of these photos are of Raymond E. Williams, of Benton, Ill. Williams is wanted by the...
Both of these photos are of Raymond E. Williams, of Benton, Ill. Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for being a non-compliant sex offender.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Illinois is asking the public to be on the lookout for Raymond E. Williams.

The sheriff’s office said Williams is an out of compliant sex offender, who is classified as a sexual predator.

The 40-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court on a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act charge.

Williams is accused of not suppling the sheriff’s office with a current address. He is required to register with law enforcement for life.

Anyone with information with the whereabouts of Williams or any one who has seen him is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or the tip line at 618-439-9252.

