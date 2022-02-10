Non-compliant sex offender wanted by Franklin County, Ill. Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Illinois is asking the public to be on the lookout for Raymond E. Williams.

The sheriff’s office said Williams is an out of compliant sex offender, who is classified as a sexual predator.

The 40-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court on a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act charge.

Williams is accused of not suppling the sheriff’s office with a current address. He is required to register with law enforcement for life.

Anyone with information with the whereabouts of Williams or any one who has seen him is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or the tip line at 618-439-9252.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.