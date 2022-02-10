Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Senate’s debate on Congressional redistricting stalls

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The debate over Missouri’s Congressional redistricting stalls in the Missouri Senate.

The discussion centers over a 6-2 map, meaning six Republican-centered districts versus two Democratic-centered districts.

State senators met for a short time on Thursday. They later adjourned around 2 p.m. without any answers. State senators say they plan to discuss redistricting again on Friday.

The legislature must enact a Congressional district map every ten years following the census.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major case squad disbanded; victim in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting identified
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
According to Sikeston DPS, the cause of the fire is under investigation and foul play is...
Suspicious house fire under investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be...
Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee
Crews responded to a fire on Highway Z in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Crews respond to fire on Hwy. Z in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A group of Heartland musicians have recorded a song to benefit tornado survivors in Kentucky.
Heartland musicians record song for KY tornado survivors
New bill would require boat safety course in Kentucky
The Suicide Prevention Speaker Series was organized after CCC received grant funding through...
Community Counseling Center to host free virtual Suicide Prevention Speaker Series
Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, presents Senate Bill 80, a bill relating to genetic testing...
Senate bill would require genetic testing for unexplained deaths of young people
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Illinois lawmaker hopes to expunge more marijuana arrest records by dropping drug test requirement