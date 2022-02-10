Missouri Senate’s debate on Congressional redistricting stalls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The debate over Missouri’s Congressional redistricting stalls in the Missouri Senate.

The discussion centers over a 6-2 map, meaning six Republican-centered districts versus two Democratic-centered districts.

State senators met for a short time on Thursday. They later adjourned around 2 p.m. without any answers. State senators say they plan to discuss redistricting again on Friday.

The legislature must enact a Congressional district map every ten years following the census.

