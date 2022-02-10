Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Senate GOP divided over gerrymandering attempts

Missouri senators remain at odds over a plan to redraw the state’s eight U.S. House districts.
Missouri senators remain at odds over a plan to redraw the state’s eight U.S. House districts.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators remain at odds over a plan to redraw the state’s eight U.S. House districts.

The Senate quit Wednesday with no resolution after a third day of filibustering by conservative Republicans.

But senators are scheduled to try again Thursday.

Conservatives are fighting against a proposal backed by Republican legislative leaders that’s projected to send six Republicans and two Democrats to the U.S. House.

The conservative caucus wants to reshape the districts to give the GOP a chance at winning seven seats.

A proposed 7-1 map was defeated Monday night.

But conservative stalwarts filibustered the entire day Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad identifies victim from deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
Ray Tate arrives in court
Man charged in murder of Deputy Riley pleads not guilty

Latest News

Patients could see physical therapists without first getting a prescription from their doctor...
Missouri bill would ditch need for physical therapy referral
Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates...
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’
Illinois House continues to mull over gas surcharge repeal
Fox and Kinder are on the April ballot for the Cape Girardeau mayor's race.
Fox, Kinder on April ballot for mayor's race