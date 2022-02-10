Heartland Votes
Missouri bill would ditch need for physical therapy referral

Patients could see physical therapists without first getting a prescription from their doctor...
Patients could see physical therapists without first getting a prescription from their doctor under a bill advancing in the Missouri House.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patients could see physical therapists without first getting a prescription from their doctor under a bill advancing in the Missouri House.

The GOP-led chamber gave the proposal initial approval Tuesday in a voice vote.

Currently, Missouri patients must get a referral from a doctor or a prescription before seeing a physical therapist.

The bill sponsor says that takes time and can be costly.

Under the bill, physical therapists would need to consult with patients’ doctors if treatment lasts more than 10 visits or three weeks.

The bill needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

