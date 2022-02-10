Heartland Votes
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia and Alzheimer’s

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

According to the sheriff’s office, 88-year-old Melford L. Lemon of Paducah, was reported missing by family members.

He is described as an older white male, with short gray/white hair, brown eyes, a height of 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Sheriff’s Deputies say Lemon was reportedly last seen in the Farley area on Wednesday at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Lemon is wearing blue jeans, a dark colored long-sleeve blue shirt, and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen driving a 2013 White 2-door Ford pick-up truck with Kentucky tags 479PZS.

No foul play is suspected in this case and Deputies would like to check the welfare of Mr. Lemon.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Melford L. Lemon, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency.

