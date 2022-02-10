Gov. Beshear: FEMA assistance deadline extended to March 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, February 10.
The governor said FEMA extended the deadline for assistance to Sunday, March 13.
The governor discussed economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, vaccinations, boosters and testing.
