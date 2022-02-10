Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear: FEMA assistance deadline extended to March 13

The FEMA disaster assistance deadline was extended for western Ky. tornado survivors.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, February 10.

The governor said FEMA extended the deadline for assistance to Sunday, March 13.

Gov. Andy Beshear - Team Kentucky Update 2.10.22

Gov. Andy Beshear - Team Kentucky Update 2.10.22

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, February 10, 2022

The governor discussed economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, vaccinations, boosters and testing.

