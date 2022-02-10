Heartland Votes
Kentucky Musicians record song for tornado victims

The Marvin and Gentry band recording the "Times Like These" music video.
The Marvin and Gentry band recording the "Times Like These" music video.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A group of Heartland musicians came together to record a song for disaster relief aid.

Musician Ken Marvin recently got together with some old friends after a suggestion to write and record a song for tornado victims.

“We’ve been doing this every since high school,” he said. “And sometimes it’s been full time, other times we have to keep food on the table, but we just keep doing it because we have to.”

He said when writing the song they came up with lyrics that fit the current situation of the victims.

“We wanted to not go political, we wanted it to be a song of hope,” he said.

Which is something Marvin felt he needed after seeing his hometown in ruins.

“It took me two or three weeks just to get the courage to even drive back to Mayfield, because I didn’t want to see some of the sights I knew I would see,” he continued.

But after he did, he found inspiration in feeling and expression through a song they titled Times Like These.

“You try to paint a picture,” he explained. “You only have three and a half minutes of a song.”

And with a donation, he said those few minutes can change someone’s life.

“We want everyone to see it and send a few dollars in, and get Mayfield back on track.”

Marvin said to make a donation towards aid for Mayfield victims, you can watch the Marvin and Gentry Times Like These video and donate.

