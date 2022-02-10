Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 30K new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 4

The Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Thursday, Feb. 10.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29,939 new cases of COVID-19 and 499 additional deaths since February 4.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 2,987,502 cases, including 31,795 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, Feb. 9, 2,380 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 432 were in the ICU and 238 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 3-9 is 4.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 3-9 is 5.8 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 20,803,108 vaccines have been administered in the state as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,334 doses.

Since Feb. 4, 150,651 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of Illinois’ total population, more than 75 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and 48 percent are boosted.

Deadline fast approaching for Missouri schools to receive $1.95 billion in COVID-19 money