Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 10.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 180

Total cases - 10,293

Additional deaths - 5

Total deaths - 160

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

