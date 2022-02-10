Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths

For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.(AP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 10.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 180
  • Total cases - 10,293
  • Additional deaths - 5
  • Total deaths - 160

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

