Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 10.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 180
- Total cases - 10,293
- Additional deaths - 5
- Total deaths - 160
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
