Gov. Beshear: KY to build electric vehicle charging network

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update today, discussing a new electric vehicle charging network, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the state’s positive financial outlook.

He also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for those affected by the tornadoes to apply for individual assistance to March 13.

Kentucky Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky is set to receive as much as $10,280,470 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the fiscal year 2022 to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

”We know that electric vehicles are the way of the future, and Kentucky is going to be at the center of that transition,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are going to be making the batteries for these cars, and this will ensure we have the infrastructure in place that will allow Kentuckians to drive and enjoy them.”

Along with other states, Kentucky will be participating in an effort to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Commonwealth Sheltering Program

Kentucky Emergency Management has confirmed that seven new families are ready to move into travel trailers this Friday.

Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Mayfield to hand over more keys to families moving in.

According to the governor’s office, since Jan. 28, 18 families, in 18 trailers, have been placed in Dawson Springs/Hopkins County and Mayfield/Graves County and a total of 60 individuals are living in travel trailers.

New FEMA Deadline

Kentucky was notified that the deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA for assistance is now Sunday, March 13.

Gov. Beshear says the commonwealth asked for an extension to make sure all storm survivors have more time to apply.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

To find a Disaster Recovery Center visit fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA Helpline.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Update

The Governor shared the latest numbers on the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Gov. Beshear says the total amount of donations is $46,365,094 and the fund balance is $43,264,987.

In January, the Governor announced that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.

The fund was used to first pay every family that has lost a loved one to the tornadoes to cover funeral expenses.

First Lady Invites Kentuckians to ‘Shop & Share’ on Saturday, Feb. 12

First Lady Britainy Beshear continues to partner with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger in support of the commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters through the 2022 Shop & Share event Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“My primary mission as First Lady is to do all I can to better the lives of families and children across Kentucky. A safe and stable home environment is foundational to that mission,” Mrs. Beshear said. “Sadly, domestic violence remains a very real threat to the safety of many Kentuckians. Thankfully, KCADV’s programs provide life-saving shelter and support for individuals and families in crisis.”

This year’s Shop & Share event aligns with Super Bowl weekend, when many Kentuckians visit grocery stores to prepare for Super Bowl celebrations.

Kroger stores across the commonwealth, as well as select Food City and Super Dollar locations are participating.

General Fund Receipts Up

The Office of State Budget Director reported today that January’s General Fund receipts totaled $1,212.9 million, marking an unprecedented fifth consecutive month in which General Fund collections have exceeded $1 billion.

The governor’s office says General Fund receipts for January 2022 increased 12.7%, year-to-date up 15.4%.

In addition, this growth rate marks the sixth consecutive month of double-digit percentage growth, a feat not accomplished since FY 1991.

“This positive news is a result of strong fiscal management, continued strength in consumer spending and consumer sentiment as well as increases in wages and business growth,” said Gov. Beshear. “And this news comes just as we recently announced that S&P Global Ratings revised Kentucky’s financial outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its ‘A-’ credit ranking.”

