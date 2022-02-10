First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looks like we’ll have one more ‘mild’ day to round out the work week before it turns quite a bit colder again for the weekend.   In the short-term,  it will be a dry  and cool evening and night with a few clouds moving in from the northwest late.  Temps look to stay a bit above freezing overnight.  Tomorrow will be milder, but breezier and cloudier.  Models have trending a bit ‘wetter’ on Friday with a few light rain showers or some patchy rain looking more possible.  But tomorrow evening a strong cold front blasts through from north to south….with gusty winds and much colder temps.  Saturday will be breezy and cold with highs only in the 30s!  A weak system will drop through on Sunday with clouds and maybe a few flurries….and temps staying on the cold side.

This weekend’s shot of cold will move out quickly next week as strong southwest flow aloft begins to redevelop.  The first half of the week looks dry and seasonably pleasant, with highs on Monday in the 40s….climbing back into the 50s on Tuesday and maybe even the 60s by Wednesday.  Unfortunately,  a significant rain-producing and windy system moves out of the southwest by Wednesday night into Thursday…with another cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday of next week.  Heavy rains may develop with this system.

