Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, but slightly cooler

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but it will feel slightly cooler.
Skies will be mostly sunny today, but it will feel slightly cooler.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Skies will be mostly sunny today, but it will feel slightly cooler.

Wake-up temperatures are cooler in the 20s and 30s.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s near Mount Vernon to the mid 50s near Poplar Bluff.

Clouds will increase tonight into Friday, which will keep overnight temps above freezing.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with strong southwesterly winds.

This will push warmer air back into the Heartland again.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

A passing cold front could bring a few showers during the afternoon and evening, which could change over to a few flurries by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be significantly colder.

Temps will drop back into the 30s.

The first half of next week is looking calm with a large warmup in temps nearing the 60s.

A stronger system moving into the Heartland during the second half of the week will bring heavy rain.

