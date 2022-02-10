Heartland Votes
Dry & Mild Thursday

Big Cool Down This Weekend...
Tranquil day in the Heartland.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST
Mostly clear skies on Thursday morning with cooler temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the day with highs reaching the mid 40s near Mount Vernon, IL to the mid 50s near Poplar Bluff, MO. Clouds will begin to increase tonight into Friday which will leave temps above freezing.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with strong southwesterly winds. This will bring high temps into the upper 50s even with little to no sunshine. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening with the passing of a cold front. This may even change over into a few flurries by Saturday morning. The major change will the temperatures dropping back into the 30s by the weekend.

The first half of next week will remain calm with a large warm up in temps nearing the 60s again. However, a stronger system will move in during the second half of the week that will bring heavy rain.

-Lisa

