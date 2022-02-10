Crews respond to fire on Hwy. Z in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon, February 10.

The barn was located down the road from the Gordonville Grill.

According to Gordonville Fire Chief Michael Gentry, “one of his guys” was driving by and saw the front of the shed/barn on fire and called 911.

He said no people, nor animals were inside; and called the structure a total loss.

Crews from Jackson, Gordonville, Millersville, East County and Fruitland Fire Departments also responded for mutual aid.

