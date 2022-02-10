Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews battle fire at condemned commercial building in Fredericktown, Mo.

Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block...
Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block of S. Mine La Motte Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a commercial building fire in Fredericktown on Thursday, February 10.

Firefighters were called to the building, on the 100 block of South Mine La Motte Avenue, just after midnight.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block...
Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block of S. Mine La Motte Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department/Facebook)

According to the Fredericktown Fire Department, the building was condemned.

Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block...
Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block of S. Mine La Motte Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department/Facebook)

Crews continued to battle the fire as of 6 a.m.

It’s not clear what started the fire or there were any injuries, but crews say South Mine La Motte from East Main Street to East College Avenue will be closed for several hours, if not the rest of the day.

Heartland News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

⚠️ S. Mine La Motte is currently closed from East Main to East College Ave. ⚠️ Just after midnight the Fredericktown...

Posted by Fredericktown Fire Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad identifies victim from deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Patients could see physical therapists without first getting a prescription from their doctor...
Missouri bill would ditch need for physical therapy referral
Missouri senators remain at odds over a plan to redraw the state’s eight U.S. House districts.
Missouri Senate GOP divided over gerrymandering attempts
The Chocolate Factory gears up for Valentine's Day
The Chocolate Factory gears up for Valentine's Day
Detectives seized several hundred dollars in counterfeit money (Source: McCracken County...
Missing Paducah man found safe