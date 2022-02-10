Crews battle fire at condemned commercial building in Fredericktown, Mo.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a commercial building fire in Fredericktown on Thursday, February 10.
Firefighters were called to the building, on the 100 block of South Mine La Motte Avenue, just after midnight.
When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building.
According to the Fredericktown Fire Department, the building was condemned.
Crews continued to battle the fire as of 6 a.m.
It’s not clear what started the fire or there were any injuries, but crews say South Mine La Motte from East Main Street to East College Avenue will be closed for several hours, if not the rest of the day.
Heartland News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.