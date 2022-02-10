Crews battle fire at condemned commercial building in Fredericktown, Mo.

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a commercial building fire in Fredericktown on Thursday, February 10.

Firefighters were called to the building, on the 100 block of South Mine La Motte Avenue, just after midnight.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Fredericktown firefighters were called to a condemned commercial building fire on the 100 block of S. Mine La Motte Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10. (Source: Fredericktown Fire Department/Facebook)

According to the Fredericktown Fire Department, the building was condemned.

Crews continued to battle the fire as of 6 a.m.

It’s not clear what started the fire or there were any injuries, but crews say South Mine La Motte from East Main Street to East College Avenue will be closed for several hours, if not the rest of the day.

Heartland News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

