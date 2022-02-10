Heartland Votes
Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Suspect fires at officer and hit officer in leg, officer returns fire, striking suspect, police say
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Jonesboro police officer.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the 200-block of Spruce Street.

Multiple law enforcement officers on scene of a shooting involving a Jonesboro Police officer near Spruce and Warren north of downtown

Posted by Region 8 News on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Police Chief Rick Elliott said an officer stepped out with a person during a traffic stop when the suspect shot at the officer, hitting them in the leg.

The officer then returned fire, Elliott said, seriously wounding the suspect.

Elliott said the officer was in “stable condition” at a local hospital and was expected to be okay.

As of Thursday morning, the Jonesboro Police Department had released no information on the suspect’s condition or identity.

It has asked ASP to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide details as they become available.

