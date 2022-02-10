Heartland Votes
Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America to host ribbon cutting

This image from October 2020 shows the Academic Building after it was destroyed by a fire.
This image from October 2020 shows the Academic Building after it was destroyed by a fire.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America announced that, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, they will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the grand re-opening of their Academic Building.

On October 4, 2020, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America experienced one of the worst tragedies in their history.

They awoke around 1 a.m. to find their Academic Building engulfed in flames.

They watched as firefighters and first responders worked through the night to put out the fire.

Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America says they will be forever grateful for the hard work and dedication from all the men and women who worked tirelessly that night.

After many months and delays, they are ready to celebrate the grand re-opening of their Academic Building!

The ceremony will be held on Thursday February 24 at 9 a.m.

Should you need further information please contact Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America at 573-335-6508.

