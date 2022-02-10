Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$5K reward for Viburnum man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information on a wanted Viburnum man.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a Viburnum man.

Ira Brown, 52, is wanted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service on sexual abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping and weapons charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was charged with possession of machine guns, but was released on bond.

Authorities believe he fled from supervision after removing his ankle monitor on August 21, 2021.

Brown is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 313-202-6458.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad identifies victim from deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

Mo. Senate Bill 666 was defeated in committee.
Mo. Senate Bill 666 defeated in committee
The FEMA disaster assistance deadline was extended for western Ky. tornado survivors.
FEMA disaster assistance deadline extended for western Ky. tornado survivors
Crews battled an abandoned building fire in Fredericktown, Mo.
Crews battle fire at abandoned building in Fredericktown, Mo.
The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information on a wanted Viburnum man.
$5K reward for info. on wanted Viburnum, Mo. man
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, February 10.
Gov. Beshear: FEMA assistance deadline extended to March 13