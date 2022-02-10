$5K reward for Viburnum man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a Viburnum man.

Ira Brown, 52, is wanted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service on sexual abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping and weapons charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was charged with possession of machine guns, but was released on bond.

Authorities believe he fled from supervision after removing his ankle monitor on August 21, 2021.

Brown is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 313-202-6458.

