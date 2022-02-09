Heartland Votes
‘Survivor’ announces 18 new castaways for its 42nd Season

"Survivor" announced the 18 new castaways for its 42nd season.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Survivor announced the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on the 42nd season.

The two-hour premiere will be Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. on KFVS.

The 18 new castaways include:

  • Chanelle Howell, 29, from Hamden, Conn. She’s an executive recruiter in New York, N.Y.
  • Daniel Strunk, 30, from Cincinnati, Ohio. He’s a law clerk in New Haven, Conn.
  • Drea Wheeler, 35, from San Antonio, Texas. She’s a fitness consultant in Montreal, Quebec
  • Hai Giang, 29, from Atlanta, Ga./Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam. He’s a data scientist in New Orleans, La.
  • Jackson Fox, 48, from Pasadena, Texas. He’s a healthcare worker in Houston, Texas
  • Jenny Kim, 48, from Brooklyn, N.Y. She’s a creative director in Brooklyn
  • Jonathan Young, 29, from Gadsden, Ala. He’s a beach service company owner in Gulf Shores, Ala.
  • Lindsay Dolashewich, 31, from Morganville, N.J. She’s a dietitian in Asbury Park, N.J.
  • Lydia Meredith, 22, from Fredericksburg, Va. She’s a waitress in Santa Monica, Calif.
  • Marya Sherron, 47, from Lansing, Mich. She’s a stay-at-home mom in Noblesville, Ind.
  • Maryanne Oketch, 24, from Ajax, Ohio. She’s a seminary student in Ajax
  • Mike Turner, 58, from Hoboken, N.J. He’s a retired firefighter in Hoboken
  • Omar Zaheer, 31, from Kitchener, Ontario. He’s a veterinarian in Whitby, Ontario
  • Rocksroy Bailey, 44, from Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s a stay-at-home dad in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Romeo Escobar, 37, from Los Angeles. He’s a pageant coach in Norwalk, Calif.
  • Swati Goel, 19, from Palo Alto, Calif. She’s an ivy league student in Palo Alto
  • Tori Meehan, 25, from Tulsa, Okla. She’s a therapist in Rogers, Ark.
  • Zach Wurtenberger, 22, from Weston, Fla. He’s a student in St. Louis, Mo.

The players will be divided into three tribes of six on the islands of Fiji. In the end, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The show is hosted by Jeff Probst.

