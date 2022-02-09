Heartland Votes
Slightly cooler tomorrow. Much warmer Friday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a very mild afternoon across the area today with parts of the Heartland surpassing 60 degrees. A weak cool front will move through the area this evening bringing a few clouds and slightly cooler weather as we head towards tomorrow. Lows by morning will range from the middle 20s far north to the lower 30s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler across the Heartland. Highs will range from the middle 40s north to the middle 50s south. Southerly winds will increase on Friday bringing warmer weather to the area again. Highs on Friday will rang from the middle 50s northeast tot eh middle 60s southwest.

