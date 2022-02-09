Heartland Votes
SIU researches positive environmental impact of Mississippi River wetlands

By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -A group of professors and students from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale (SIU) are looking at ways the Mississippi River wetlands can help human life and the environment.

But more help is involved than just students and faculty in this study, according to Associate Professor in School of Earth Systems and Sustainability at SIU, Jonathon Remo.

“Federal agencies and the NGO community, the non-government organization communities. We’re working with the USDA, NRCS, natural resource conservation service, other agencies of federal government, the nature conservancy and the American rivers,” said Remo.

The SIU research team is also made up of various departments at the university. Including: hydrologist, microbiologist, zoologist and geologist.

“It’s really important because we’re trying to figure out what the value of these wetlands and floodplains are for these nutrient processing,” said Remo.

Remo tells me he has been studying rivers for nearly 20 years.

The team of students and professors are looking at ways to reduce nitrogen pollution in wetlands along the Mississippi River.

SIU’s Assistant Professor of the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability, Liliana Lefticariu, says seasons play a role.

“Well that’s important to capture this natural variability and it’s impact on how the nutrients are processed within these floodplains, is particularly interesting to us. Not only that, temperature is another factor so different parts of the year, different things,” said Lefticariu.

Researchers also want to know how the use of fertilizers impacts the wetlands.

“Like for example, flooding, or we have microbial processes, human induced processes like for example intense agriculture and so on and so forth,” said Lefticariu.

Lefticariu says it’s a complex system. And she tells me some nitrogen species could be bad for our health.

“Nitrogen is one of the main chemical elements which is needed for life and this includes microbial life plans, animals and humans. However because we use so much nitrogen to increase agricultural production, lots of this nitrogen can end up in our drinking water,” said Lefticariu.

And the team made up of Salukis is working on getting a better sense of how the nutrients are processed.

“So we have a better balance between human demands on the landscape and our rivers and the natural process which mitigate or control how we live our lives,” said Remo.

According to the university’s research team, wetlands have been shown to be up to five times more efficient at reducing nitrate pollution than the best available land based nitrogen mitigation strategy.

